Nasarawa Varsity Students Rescued From Bushes, No Ransom Paid – Governor

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has stated that no ransom was paid to the abductors of the four female students of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK) to secure their release.

Sule who disclosed this after paying a “thank you” visit to the Commandant, 177 Guard Batallion, Keffi Local Government, Lt. Col. Auwalu Inuwa, on Saturday, said the students were rescued in the surrounding bushes of Agwan Gauta in Keffi after painstaking efforts by the military officers.

Advertisement

Recall that four students of the institution were kidnapped in their residence in Agwan Kare district in Keffi in the early hours of Tuesday, October 10 and taken to an unknown destination.

The students were later rescued on Thursday afternoon after an intensive manhunt by the police, military and other security agencies.

The governor stated that no ransom was paid by the school authorities or the military before the kidnapped students were rescued.

“Once security officials mount pressure on the kidnappers, I don’t think there was a ransom. There was no ransom paid to the best of my knowledge. The university didn’t pay any ransom and neither did the military,” he said.

Advertisement

He added that he was at the barracks to commend the commandant for the rescue of the students and to also convey the appreciation of President Bola Tinubu.

Sule also announced that the military is putting up additional measures to beef up security not only around the university but on the Akwanga-Abuja highway.

He expressed joy seeing the girls in good health, with their parents making arrangements to receive their daughters back.

“I am happy and I am here to show great appreciation to the commandant and the other security agents that also participated in the rescue operations.

“The commandant informed me that the police and civil defence also participated along with the community leaders.

Advertisement

“I am also happy to see the parents getting ready to see how they can take over their children,” he said.