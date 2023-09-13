Akwa Ibom Assembly Withdraws Bill Mandating Council Chairmen To Reside In LGAs

191 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has withdrawn an Executive bill sent by Governor Umo Eno seeking to compel Chairmen of the 31 local government councils in State to reside in their respective local government areas

The Bill was on cue for a second reading before its withdrawal at Tuesday’s plenary.

Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon.( Elder) Udeme Otong ordered the withdrawal of the bill following a motion to that effect by the Deputy Leader of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Otobong Effiong Bob and seconded by the Chief Whip, Rt. Hon. Effiong Johnson during the plenary in Uyo.

Though the lead sponsor for the withdrawal of the Bill, Bob, did not give reasons for the withdrawal, three other executive bills successfully scaled second reading on the floor of the House.

By the provision of Section 41 sub-section 1 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, every citizen of Nigeria is constitutionally entitled to move freely throughout Nigeria and to take residence in any part thereof.

By deductive reasoning, the above provision of the constitution expressly forbids any attempt to impose illegal restrictions on the citizens except on conditions of criminal charges as stated in sub-section 2.