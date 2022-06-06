Owo Massacre: Yoruba Can’t Be Overun, We’re Ready To Defend Ourselves- Say Ooni

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has condemned the attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State by some gunmen.

The Ooni who is the co-chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria explained that there have been reports that some criminals are currently working to invade and wreck havoc in the Yorubaland like the one that just happened in Owo on Sunday.

The monarch in a statement by his Director of Media & Public Affairs, Chief Moses Olafare, said although Yoruba people are peace-loving, they have the capacity to defend their land.

He blamed the attack on intelligence failure and called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the six governors in the South-West to live up to their responsibilities of provision of adequate security for lives and property of the people.

The statement read, “The attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa, Owo, Ondo State on Sunday where many were killed, many injured was a gruesome massacre dastardly targeted at turning Yorubaland to a war zone.

“We should all be reminded that yesterday Sunday 6th of June made it exactly one year when an invading gang of killer herdsmen killed at least over 20 people in Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State on Saturday night, leaving several houses, the palace of the Asigangan and a popular petroleum station burnt in the attack when people were asleep. Exactly a year ago!.

“When calamities like this befall us without a single trace, the interpretation is that the intelligence unit of our country’s security architecture is probably faulty or completely missing.

“However, we the descendants of Oduduwa cannot be overrun in our own home as we are prepared and ready to defend ourselves against external invaders.

“Rather than discouraging us, this will rather strengthen us especially in our resolve to deploy manpower, resources and technology towards the protection of lives and properties.

“The six governors across the South- West region and their brothers nationwide as well as the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government, to live up to their oaths of securing Nigerians and ensuring safety for the citizenry.”

The Ooni however commiserated with the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, the entire Owo kingdom, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Ondo State Government, the people of Owo, the Priest and parishioners of St. Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa, Owo, families of all the victims, and the entire people of Ondo State over the tragic and senseless killings.