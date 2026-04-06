Police Arrest Father For Alleged Rape, Procuring Abortions For Daughter

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A father in the Ijebu Ode area of Ogun state, identified as Oluwadamilare Ewedemi, has been arrested by the police for allegedly abusing and impregnating his daughter five times.

The abuse was said to have begun in 2019, with the suspect allegedly procuring illegal abortion for each pregnancy.

The survivor who is presently 21 years old (name withheld) reported her father to the Ifo division of the Ogun State Police Command.

According to her, she lost her mother as an infant and was placed in a motherless home in Ikeja, Lagos State, by her father who later took her to Ijebu Ode in 2019 under the pretense of guardianship.

She alleged that her father began sexually abusing her in 2019 and continued the abuse over several years leading to five pregnancies which he helped her remove.

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The Police Public Relations Officer, Oluseyi Babaseyi, confirmed the suspect’s arrest on Monday.

According to Babaseyi, the survivor said she escaped from her father’s residence on Sunday, February 1st, 2026, due to the excessive harassment, and relocated to a church in Pakoto mountain.

He said, “On 26/03/2026, a lady aged 21 years, reported at Ifo Division that she had been subjected to sexual abuse by her biological father.

“During this period, she became pregnant five times, and her father reportedly procured abortion for each pregnancy.

“Thanks to the swift and decisive leadership of CSP Kamorudeen, DPO Ifo, operatives of the Ifo Division acted immediately on a tip-off and successfully arrested the suspect, Oluwadamilare Ewedemi.”

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Babaseyi stated that the suspect is in custody and that the case has been forwarded to the Gender Desk for a comprehensive investigation and prosecution as preliminary enquiries continue.