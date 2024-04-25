Prison Break: Four Things To Know About Suleja Medium Custodial Centres

A heavy downpour in the Suleja area of Niger State led to the fleeing of no fewer than 119 inmates incarcerated in the Medium Security Custodial Centres.

The leadership of the NCoS revealed that its operatives were able to recapture 10 inmates and were on a manhunt for the remaining 109 inmates.

The authorities noted that heavy downpours destroyed part of the custodial facility, including its perimeter fence, giving way to the escape of the inmates.

However, here are four things to know about the Suleja Correctional Centres.

Age of Prison:

According to the prison’s authorities, the Medium Security Custodial Centre, sandwiched by residential buildings, was built in 1914.

Location:

It is located in Suleja, Niger State.

Capacity:

The Suleja Correctional Facility was built to incarcerate between 150 to 250 inmates, but in 2020, the authorities said it had a holding of 748 inmates.

Nature of Holding Inmates:

THE WHISTLER gathered on Thursday, that the Suleja facility had only criminals remanded on offences such as armed robbery and other related offences but had no suspected terrorists.