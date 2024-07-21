Rivers’ Bonny Island To Host Marathon Spectacle

313 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

In a bid to foster economic growth and community development on Bonny Island, Rivers State, the organizers of the annual Bonny Island Marathon have announced that the upcoming event in November will focus on increasing participation and gaining global recognition.

They said it aimed to put Bonny Island on the map, showcasing its potential and attracting more visitors, investors, and athletes to the area.

By promoting the marathon globally, the organizers hope to create a ripple effect of positive change, fostering economic growth and community development on the island.

The Marathon, tagged “Own Your Legacy”, according to organisers, is an event designed to motivate individuals to take control of their futures and make a lasting positive impact on their community.

By providing a platform for identifying and developing the next generation of sporting talents, the event aims to inspire individuals to shape their own legacies and create a positive difference in the world around them.

Through this initiative, the organizers hope to empower young athletes to reach their full potential and become beacons of hope and inspiration for others.

Speaking at a Media Briefing held in Port Harcourt, Race Director of the Bonny Island Marathon, Boma Halliday, said the mission of the Marathon is to inspire personal excellencies, positive community impact, and lasting legacies through sports, adding that it aimed to promote tourism, through the sporting event in showcasing the beauty and potential of accient Island to the world.

The event, he added, promises to be an inclusive and diverse experience, celebrating the spirit of sportsmanship and supporting the development of next-generation athletes.

He further stated that the Marathon, being the 7th in its series, is expected to attract participants and spectators from across the country and beyond, providing a significant boost to the local tourism industry and will also foster community engagement and create what he discribe as “unforgettable” memories for all involved.

“We are excited to host this world-class event in Bonny Island.

“This year’s event promises to be an exciting one, with a focus on personal growth, achievement, and legacy. The marathon has announced its push for label status with the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) and the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS), which will enhance its reputation on the global stage.

“The Bonny Island Marathon is committed to contributing to economic prosperity and promoting community engagement. By bringing together runners, sponsors, and stakeholders, the event aims to create a ripple effect of positive change in the community.