The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it has uncovered fresh plots by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to disrupt the on-going final collation of the results of the Rivers State Governorship election.

The party said the APC has seen that the incumbent governor and governorship candidate of the party has already won the election.

In a statement dated April 3, 2019 and signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan said the party was informed that the APC has been mounting pressure on security agencies to withdraw their personnel from the collation center and open the way for the invasion of armed hoodlums, sponsored by the APC, to invade the center and disrupt the exercise.

The statement read in part: “The PDP has full information of how the APC plots to scuttle the collation, render the process inconclusive and trigger a constitution crisis in the state.

“The party however cautions that the public is already aware of the result of the election, that Governor Wike is the clear winner and that the people of Rivers state are now, more than ever before, all out to ensure that the process is concluded without further delay.

“The PDP therefore charges the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to immediately direct adequate security at the collation center and ensure that the process is concluded and Governor Wike declared winner according to the wishes of majority of the people of Rivers State,” the statement added.

Of the 19 out of the 23 local governments results declared so far by the electoral umpire. Wike is in a clear lead with a wide margin. He has a total vote of 763, 603, to his major challenger, Biokpomabo Awara’s 162,180 votes.

Mr. Awara of the African Alliance Congress, AAC is reportedly backed by Rotimi Ameachi, Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation.

The APC has not officially reacted to the allegation at the time of filing this report, however there have been reported protests by some youths believed to be supporters of the party in the state over alleged rigging of the governorship polls by the ruling PDP.