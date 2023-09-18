Soludo To Employ 500 Healthcare Workers In Anambra.

127 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Anambra State government is set to recruit about five hundred healthcare workers for the state’s primary healthcare agency.

In a release signed by the Executive Secretary/CEO of Anambra State Primary/Health Development Agency Awka, Chisom Uchem, the government said that in line with Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s mandate to provide affordable and accessible Healthcare to the people of Anambra at the grassroots level, approval has been given to Anambra State Primary Health Care Development Agency to invite applications for recruitment from suitably qualified candidates.

According to the statement, the candidates must be indigenes of Anambra State and registered with their respective Professional Bodies.