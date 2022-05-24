Suspected Cultists Engage Ogun Police In Fight, Seven Arrested

Nigeria
By Olufemi Makinde
The Ogun State Police Command has arrested seven suspected members of the dreaded cult groups: Eiye and Aiye

The police said the cultists were arrested after some of them engaged the cops deployed to arrest them.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi identified the suspects as: Kazeem Ogundairo (aka NEPA); Nasiru Idris (aka Aloma); Ayo Joshua (aka Terry G); Damilare Shogbamu (aka Dhray); Bisiriyu Ibrahim Owoyele; Labulo Jamiu (aka Jay Boy) and Olaitan Taiwo.

He said the police received a distress call that cultists were causing disturbance to the people by engaging in supremacy battle at the Ijaye Area of the Abeokuta metropolis.

The statement read, “Upon the distress call, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Lanre Bankole, directed a special squad, led by ACP Bolanle Muritala, to move to the scene and bring the situation under control.

“On sighting the policemen, some of the hoodlums ran to different directions, while some engaged the policemen with dangerous weapons.

“At the end of the encounter, the squad succeeded in arresting seven among the hoodlums, while others escaped.”

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Lanre Bankole, has ordered a continuous operation “clamp down” on all known cultists in the state in order to put an end to their nefarious activities across the state.

