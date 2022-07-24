‘Terrorists Are Using Propaganda’ – Presidency Reacts To Flogging Of Kidnapped Passengers In Viral Video

The Presidency has described as ‘propaganda’, a viral video showing kidnapped passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna train being flogged in captivity of terrorists.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, the Presidency said the country’s security forces are aware of activities of the terrorists and would deal with the insurgents in their own ways.

“Terrorist activity using propaganda and the use of violence to force governments to accept or submit to political demands is not new all over world.

“The country’s security and defense forces are not clueless or helpless. They have their plans and ways of doing things which they will not display in the media,” it said the unsigned statement.

THE WHISTLER reported that in the viral video, the terrorists were seen threatening to abduct President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State.

“This is our message to the government of Nigeria and just as you have seen these people here, by God’s grace, you will see your leaders; your senators and governors will come before us.

“By God’s grace, el-Rufai, Buhari, we will bring them here,” one of the terrorists said in the video.

The insurgents also vowed to sell and kill the remaining captives if their demands are not met by the Federal Government.

The Abuja-Kaduna train operated by the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) was on March 28, 2022 attacked using bombs.

No fewer than 62 passengers were said to have been kidnapped and nine killed during the attack. Over 40 of the captives are still in captivity.

While some have called on the military to bombard the terrorists hideouts, the Presidency on Sunday said “but what about the hostages? They have committed no offense. All they did was to board a train.”

It added, “It suffices to say that the security forces are not relenting. They are acutely aware of their duties, responsibilities and what the nation expects of them.

“Whenever they embark upon those actions, they expect that the public should provide them with the needed support.

“Terrorism is a global scourge that must be fought by all actors — the military, the civilian population and the communication service providers. This is the only way safe havens of terrorists are eliminated in every part of the world.

“To help the nation against ongoing situation, the media must increase their support for the fight against the exploitation of the internet and social media for terrorist purposes.

“The Presidency, in the meantime, wishes to reassure the public that the President has done all, and even more than what is expected of him as Commander-in-Chief by way of morale,materiel & equipment support to the military and expects nothing short of good results in the immediate.”