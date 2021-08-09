Terrorists Raze Joint Task Force Vehicles As Troops Foil Attack In Borno

Troops of 25 Task Force Brigade, Operation HADIN KAI in the North East on Monday said it prevented an attack by the Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists, on Damboa town in Borno State.

The Nigerian Army in a statement signed by its Director Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu said the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday.

The criminals in their large numbers had attempted to infiltrate the town with motorcycles when they got intercepted by the troops.

The statement noted that the troops were currently on the trail of the fleeing terrorists.

“Unfortunately, in the exchange of fire that ensued, two vehicles belonging to the Civilian Joint Task Force were razed by fire,” the Army noted.

Commending the troops, the Nwachukwu asked that they shun distraction from the terrorists, “whose ranks have suffered enormous depletion in manpower as a result of ongoing air and artillery bombardments.

“Law abiding people of North East Nigeria are assured of the Chief of Army Staff’s determination to finally rout the Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province criminals from their hideouts.

“The good people of the North East are also encouraged to continue to avail the troops with actionable information that will enhance the execution of the ongoing Counter Terrorism Counter Insurgency operations in the region”.