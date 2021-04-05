Tinubu Visits Odumakin’s Widow In Lagos

26 SHARES Share Tweet

Former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Monday visited the residence of Yinka Odumakin to condole with the widow of the late Afenifere spokesman.

Odumakin died from COVID-19 complications at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital Isolation Centre in Ikeja on Saturday.

He was a strong critic of Tinubu and the government of President Muhammadu Buhari while he was alive.

The photos of Tinubu’s visit have gone vital on social media. The former governor, who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, was dressed in white while the widow of the 59-year-old activist was dressed in black and both wore face masks.

Tinubu had paid glowing tributes to Odumakin in a statement on Saturday when the news of the death of Odumakin was broken.

Tinubu’s statement reads, “He ( Odumakin) was at the vanguard of the battle even at the risk of his life and liberty. It is impossible to credibly tell the story of the emergence of the democracy we enjoy in this dispensation today without emblazoning Odumakin’s name in gold.

“He was a doughty fighter for freedom and the rule of law. He was rock solid in his commitment to Afenifere, the Yoruba people and the several other civil society groups in which he played active roles.

“In the course of the last two and a half decades, Odumakin and I had cause to collaborate in various organisations and in pursuit of different political causes at different times and I can testify to his capacity for hard work, his brilliance, his tenacity in his loyalty to his cherished principles.

“Even if we differed politically, I had no cause to doubt his sincerity in charting his chosen path. He will forever remain a model of what a citizen who places the good of his country above his personal interest could be.”

Odumakin was said to have recovered from COVID-19 and tested negative for the virus before it relapsed and had to be taken to the Intensive Care Unit at LASUTH where he died.