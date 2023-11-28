Tinubu’s Retention Of Kyari As NNPC Limited GCEO An Endorsement Of His Capacity To Deliver -NANS

414 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) is confident that the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mele Kyari will revamp all the moribund refineries following his reappointment by President Bola Tinubu.

Attah Felix Nnalue, Senate President of NANS made the disclosure on Tuesday in a briefing organised in reaction to Kyari’s reappointment to head the national oil and gas firm.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER had exclusively reported that Tinubu on Monday reconstituted the Board of the NNPCL and appointed Pius Akinyelure as the Non-Executive Board Chairman of the NNPCL.

Kyari, who led critical reforms in the multi-billion-dollar oil company, was retained as the company’s GCEO of the country’s biggest foreign exchange earner.

Other members of the board are Mr Umar Isa Ajiya — Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Ledum Mitee — Non-Executive Director; Mr. Musa Tumsa — Non-Executive Director; Mr. Ghali Muhammad — Non-Executive Director; Prof. Mustapha Aliyu — Non-Executive Director; Mr. David Ogbodo — Non-Executive Director and Ms. Eunice Thomas — Non-Executive Director.

NANS said it received with “Excitement, and welcomes President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s impressive reappointment for the Leadership of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

Advertisement

“By these reappointment, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has again demonstrated his knack for putting round peg in round hole by reappointing experience and capacity- as well as diligence in the area of service delivery which is evident in our amiable GCEO of NNPCL, Mr. Meld Kyari as demonstrated in his past antecedents.

“While jubilating for this reappointment which we strongly believe will also reflect an endorsement of capacity and experience, we reassert our hope and confidence that the continuation in service delivery by the GCEO Mr. Mele Kyari will bring about implementing critical reforms (Revamping our Refineries ) at the nation’s oil sector to bolster the confidence of Nigerians, other stakeholders in the petroleum sector as well as international partners in achieving successes of the Nigerian economy towards sustainable growth and prosperity for all in line with the President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Kyari is leading the reform to revamp Nigeria’s moribund refineries- the Port Harcourt Refinery and Petrochemicals, Warri Refinery, and Kaduna Refinery.

Since the removal of fuel subsidy on May 29 by the Tinubu-led government, the NNPCL has doubled efforts to bring the Port Harcourt refinery back on stream.

This is also in line with Tinubu’s ambition to deliver the refineries in order to end fuel importation into the country.

Advertisement

At a recent meeting with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, Kyari told lawmakers that NNPCL would end fuel importation by December 2024 when all the refineries are back on stream.

NANS continued, “We wish to greatly appreciate and commend President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for this great decision in the best interest of Nigerians to sustain the template in the advent of the removal of fuel subsidy.

“The Leadership of Nigerian Students heartily congratulates and felicitates with their own Mr. Mele Kyari (Worthy Awarded/ Life member NANS). We have no doubt that our Leader Mr. Mele Kyari the GCEO of NNPCL will bring to bear immense expertise and track record in the oil sector to help in turning around the nation’s refineries and financial fortunes.”