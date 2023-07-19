Tinubu’s Tax Reforms Committee Chairman Taiwo Oyedele Resigns From PWC After 20 Years

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Chairman of the newly inaugurated Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, has resigned from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) to allow him concentrate on his new role.

Advertisement

Oyedele was appointed by President Bola Tinubu to Chair Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms on July 7.

In his new role, Oyedele would lead tax law reform, harmonization of taxes, and fiscal policy design among other reforms.

He said, “After over two decades at PwC, I have made the hard but necessary decision to exit the firm.

“This is to enable me focus fully with undivided attention on my new role as the Chair of the Presidential Fiscal Policy & Tax Reform Committee, which I consider an important national assignment.

“This decision will also prevent any potential distractions from real or perceived conflict of interest.”

Advertisement

Until his resignation, Oyedele was the Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader at PWC.

Oyedele is the Thematic Lead for the Fiscal Policy & Planning Commission and serves as the Chairman of the West Africa Debt Management Roundtable of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG).

He also chairs the Taxation & Fiscal Policy Faculty Board of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and is a member of the Nigerian Taxation Standards Board.

During his appointment, the President described him as a “highly accomplished professional with extensive expertise in fiscal policy, taxation, and economic matters.”