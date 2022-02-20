VIDEO: Five Killed, Scores Kidnapped As Terrorists Attack Villages In Kebbi

No fewer than five people have been reportedly killed after suspected terrorists blocked the Yauri-Koko highway and attacked nearby villages in Kebbi State.

The armed men on Saturday attacked Bakin Turu and Ngaski/Shanga villages, where food banks and houses were razed while many villagers were kidnapped.

Three out of the five people reportedly killed were identified as motorists while two were passersby sighted by the terrorists on their way to Bakin Turu.

A video of the attack shared on social media showed the massive destruction wreaked by the terrorists as the community looked deserted.

Speaking to BBC Hausa, a member of the House of Representatives for Ngaski/Shanga/Yauri, Yusuf Sununu, disclosed that Yauri has witnessed an influx of displaced residents from surrounding communities, and it would be difficult to ascertain the level of casualties.

“Honestly speaking, Yauri town has been filled by displaced residents seeking refuge. People have all left their villages so what we’ll do now is to wait until people return home so that we can count those who have been killed or abducted,” he said.

On Saturday, a former senator from Kaduna State, Shehu Sani had shared his experience while on transit to Kebbi State for a wedding. He tweeted, “We were heading to Kebbi for a wedding, we’ve been informed that bandits have blocked the road. Some said we should pray and move on. I’ve joined those who prayed and moved back home”.

When THE WHISTLER contacted the state’s police spokesperson, Nafiu Abubakar, to speak on the issue, he asked for more time to get back to our correspondent: “Please, let me get back to you on the matter”.