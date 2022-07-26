Voter Breakdown: S/South Leads As INEC Adds 11 Million Nigerians To Register

95 SHARES Share Tweet

A breakdown of the 11 million fresh voters added to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) register has shown that the South-South region is leading in the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

INEC data analysed by THE WHISTLER indicates that a total of 11,011,119 eligible Nigerians had been registered as fresh voters as of July 26, 2022.

The data showed that the commission registered 2,255,070 voters in the South-South region, 2,197,607 in the North West, and 2,082,156 in the North Central.

According to the CRV update, 1,841,905 fresh voters were added in the South West, 1,372,712 in the North East and 1,261,669 in the South East.

While Lagos and Kano States are leading with 508,936 and 500,207 fresh voters, the data showed that Zamfara and the FCT recorded the least registrations with 134,002 and 124,844, respectively.

The commission also gave the gender breakdown of those who completed their registrations to include 5,453,071 males and 5,558,048 females, out of which 80,101 were People Living with Disabilities.

The age distribution also revealed that 7,828,570 were youth; 2,192,897-middle age, and 871,690 elderly, while 117,962 of the registrants were of old age.

INEC received 28.4 million applications including those for voter transfer, requests for replacement of Permanent Voter Cards, update of voter information record, etc.

The commission had earlier projected that about 95 million voters would have been captured on its register by July 31, 2022, when the CVR exercise will come to an end. As of 2019, the total number of registered voters in the country was 84,004,084.