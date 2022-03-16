2023: Tinubu Meets APC Senators Today

Nigeria Politics
By Isuma Mark
The National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Bola Tinubu, has requested to meet with the Senate Caucus of the party.

This was disclosed today at the start of Wednesday’s Plenary, by the senate President, Mr Ahmad Lawan.

 Lawan said that the former Lagos State governor will meet with the APC senators at 2.30pm in room 301, Senate President’s conference room, new Senate wing.

The letter of invitation was signed by the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, APC, Kebbi North on behalf of Tinubu.

The short letter read, “There will be APC Senate caucus meeting with His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu today, February 16, 2022.”

Tinubu has continued with his consultation and meeting with groups and individuals towards the realisation of his Presidential ambition.

