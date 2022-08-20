Arsenal Thrash Bournemouth To Lead Premier League Table

63 SHARES Share Tweet

Arsenal are top of the Premier League after a terrific win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Gunners beat their host 3-0 at the Vitality Stadium.

Arsenal are currently unbeaten in the new season with an expectations to appear in Champions League next season.

Already, Mike Arteta has boost his squad with players like Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.

The first half was an easy win for Arsenal as it ended 2-0 in their favour.

The first goal came 5 minutes into the match when Odegaard tap-in a rebound from Mark Travers.

Odegaard scored his second and the goal just 11 minutes into the game.

Arsenal led by 3 goals, courtesy of a goal from William Saliba, just eight minutes into the second half.

In the 72nd minute of play, Gabriel Jesus converted from an Odegaard assist, but he was offside.