‘Disgraceful, Embarrassing’ Nigerians React As Finidi George, Simon Moses Scramble To Swap Jersey With Pepe

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Reactions have trailed the argument between former Super Eagles legend, Finidi George and Moses Simon over who to get Pepe’s Jersey after the match which ended in favour of Portugal.

Advertisement

The Super Eagles lost 4-0 on Thursday at the 50,000-capacity Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

Simon missed Nigeria’s penalty that would have narrowed Portugal’s lead.

It was their fifth friendly match loss since the appointment of José Peseiro.

Shirt swapping is a football tradition, but on Thursday night, George, now a member of the Eagles coaching crew, was disappointed after Mosses denied him the chance to swap shirts with Pepe.

Finidi was a former Ajax player who was key in winning the 1995 UEFA Champions League Final against Milan and seven other major titles.

He is the head coach of the Nigeria Professional Football League club Enyimba F.C.

After the match, Pepe went directly to Simon as they exchanged post-match pleasantries and in the process swapped their shirts.

Advertisement

But Finidi who was next to Simon called Pepe’s attention and dramatically argued for his shirt.

Pepe on his part pointed at Simon who probably had asked for the shirt first.

In reaction to the drama, Nigerians on Twitter expressed disappointment over the actions of the former Eagles player.

Tunde Ednut with Twitter handle @TundeEdnut_ said, “Finidi George shamelessly begging for Pepe’s shirt is so embarrassing to watch.”

A fan with a Twitter handle, @Geebaba2010 tweeted, “These average players and their clueless coach lost scandalously to Portugal, rather than feel remorseful, Finidi George ( Assistant Coach ) became a beggar overnight fighting for and dragging Pepe’s shirt with Moses Simon… Utterly disgraceful.”

Another twitter user with the handle, @ogunmilorokenny wrote, “The 4 -0 defeat Emmanuel Dennis lack of discipline. Moses Simon and Finidi George almost dragged Pepe’s jersey after the match. Everything that happened in this match was a reflection of our country Nigeria. We went outside again to embarrass ourselves again, it was sad.”

Also, @adamsky7 said, “Wow. Finidi George visibly upset as he misses out on Pepe’s shirt. That sums up our FA.”

For a twitter user @oluwole__ola, he said, “Finidi George (a coaching staff) fighting for Pepe’s shirt with Moses Simon after Nigeria lost 4-0 to Portugal. Shame.”

Bassey Ibiatisuho with handle @realbassey101, tweeted, “I’m still wondering why a personality like Finidi George will stoop so low to beg Pepe for his jersey after the Super Eagles lost embarrassingly to Portugal 4-0, and even became visibly angry when the Portuguese rather gave the jersey to Moses Simon. Small pride is important!”