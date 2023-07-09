DSS Declares Report On Tinubu False

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Department of State Services (DSS) has debunked reports that its operatives had stormed the offices of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and carted away certain files from them.

The report claimed that the files relating to President Bola Tinubu and his close aides were incriminating and the anti-corruption agencies have been removing all of such documents.

The media organisations had also accused the Service of snooping on Judges on the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal as well as arresting former Zamfara governor, Senator Abdulaziz Yari over refusal to pick Tinubu’s call.

The statement read partly: “There are other variants of unsubstantiated and anonymous petitions flying around against the DGSS, his family, and some officials.

“The Service ordinarily would not have responded to these inaccuracies but for the fickle-minded and vulnerable persons as well as the unsuspecting public that may take the lies for facts.

“To set the records straight, the DSS did not execute operations of any kind at the ICPC and CCB or remove files from their offices.

“Instructively, the two agencies have, on their own, refuted the news in widely circulated press statements.

“It is petty, if not laughable, to report that Yari was invited for refusing to pick the President’s call. This is the height of junk journalism. Yari knows why he was invited.

“In fact, the Service denies all the allegations as they lack any factual basis or credibility. They are only figments of the creators’ imaginations”.

The DSS described the report as hatchet jobs designed to smear or impeach the integrity of the Service and its leadership.

Early in June, the Service had alerted the public about sponsors of campaigns of calumny against Tinubu administration.

The Service added, “It will not shirk its responsibilities or allow some detractors to prevent it from undertaking its statutory duties or carrying out lawful orders by constituted authorities.

“If Yari or anyone else is to be invited or taken into custody, the Service will not hesitate to do so as far as that is procedurally done within the confines of the law.

“The Service will remain focused, resilient, patriotic, and professional in the conduct of its affairs.

“Members of the public are enjoined to disregard the misleading stories which are aimed at causing disaffection in the country and disparaging the Service’ leadership.

“The Service will continue to work with relevant stakeholders to address security challenges in the country in line with its mandate and the directives of the President”.