Nigerians Blast Dangote After Denying Alleged Plans To Crash Cement Price From N5500 To N2700

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has come under fresh criticism after his company allegedly denied reports of crashing cement prices from N5500 to N2,700.

Reports (Not THE WHISTLER) claimed “Aliko Dangote has announced the new price of Cement crash by 50 per cent, from October 1st, from N5500 to N2700.”

Anthony Chiejina, Group Head, Corporate Communications, Dangote Group denied the report.

Bashir Ahmed a former presidential aide of Muhammadu Buhari tweeted, “The Dangote Group has denied the trending reports that it has reduced the price of cement from N5500 to N2700 effective October 1st.”

The reports came after the BUA Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu said he has made the necessary arrangements and has received the support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to crash the price of BUA cement from N5500 to N3000 or N3500 per 50kg bag.

He revealed that 80 per cent of the raw materials used for cement production are locally sourced- mainly limestone and gypsum and gas.

However, Nigerians have expressed their disappointment after Dangote denied the report of crashing its cement price from October 1, 2023.

An X user @john_alhassan reacting through his handle said, “@AlikoDangote doesn’t care about any Nigerian but how to make more money like his friend @BillGates. If @BUACement can work on their distribution network, I tell you most people prefer his cement to @DangoteGroup cement. We need more players in the industry.”

Hamman Usman with X handle, @bukar_hamman said, “Definitely that won’t come from Dangote, because we know how they monopolised the economy of Nigeria.”

Expressing displeasure, Sheriff Sama with X handle, @DahOneGuy, said, “If anyone believes that monopolist will reduce cement price or any price he monopolized they better wake up.”

For Femi Zion tweeted through his handle, @FemiZion3E, “Mention one Dangote product that has ever been reduced in price? If he was the only cement manufacturer in Nigeria, cement will be sold for at least N20,000 per bag by now.”