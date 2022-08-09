Owo Catholic Church Attackers Have Been Arrested – Defence Chief

79 SHARES Share Tweet

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, has announced the arrest of the suspected terrorists behind the attack on St. Fracis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

The defence chief made this known during a media parley with media executives at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in Abuja on Tuesday.

Although Irabor did not provide specific details on the arrests, he said the military apprehended the terrorists in collaboration with other security agencies.

He said the military has also killed many bandits terrorising the country while working to ensure the rescue of abducted victims of the Kaduna Train attack.

He said, “Within the last time we met, we have recorded remarkable achievement. Let me bring it to your notice that within the same period, there have been ignoble actions of men of the underworld that have impinged on our collective well-being, namely the unfortunate train attack, the attack on Kuje correctional center as well as what has been reported in the past the attack on the presidential convoy.

“Also, the Owo incident which was intended to bring man and women of the armed forces to present them in a form and shape that make it to look as if the nation is on a siege. We have arrested those behind the dastardly act in Owo.

“It was my intention to present them to the public, but because of the investigation still going on, I had to change my mind. I will like to say that in due course, the world will see them and others who are behind other daring attacks in the country.”

Recall that over 40 people including children were gruesomely killed, while about 61 were seriously injured during the 7th of June attack on the church.

Days later, the National Security Council (NSC) said it traced footprints of the attack to the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorist group, although the group is yet to take credit for the attack like it usually does.