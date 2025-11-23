Pope Appeals For Release Of Abducted Nigerian Students, Teachers, Worshipers

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Pope Leo XIV, on Sunday, called for the immediate release of over 300 students abducted from a Catholic school in one of the largest mass kidnappings in Nigeria, Vatican news reported.

“I learned with immense sadness the news of the kidnappings of priests, faithful, and students in Nigeria and Cameroon”, the Pope said.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Saturday said gunmen kidnapped 303 students and 12 teachers from St. Mary Catholic Primary and Secondary School in Papiri village of Agwara area of Niger State.

Reacting to the attack, Pope Leo, during his address at the end of the Angelus prayer at the Vatican, appealed for their immediate release and also urged prayers intercessory prayers for the affected nations.

“I make a heartfelt appeal for the immediate release of the hostages,” Pope Leo said.

“Let us pray for these brothers and sisters of ours and that churches and schools may always and everywhere remain places of safety and hope,” the Pope added.

Gunmen on Monday invaded a secondary school in Kebbi state, abducting 25 girls and killing the vice principal. That was followed by an early Friday raid on St Mary’s Private Catholic School in Niger state.

The incidents came after U.S President Donald Trump threatened military action over the alleged persecution of Christians by radical Islamists in Nigeria.