Rehabilitation Of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Will Be Completed September – Umahi

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Government has said that the ongoing rehabilitation work at the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, would be completed by mid-September.

Advertisement

Completion of the road was earlier slated for April ending, but was later shifted.

Awarded to Julius Berger Nigeria and Reynolds Construction Company Limited (RCC), the contract is worth N167 billion ($838,986,290).

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, disclose this on Tuesday, during an inspection tour of completed and ongoing Federal Government projects in Lagos State.

The inspection tour began at Marina Road in the Victoria Island area of the state, from where the minister moved to the newly rehabilitated Eko Bridge, and then to Ijora Olopa, at the Lagoon section of Eko Bridge and Apapa.

Umahi is also expected to inspect the reconstructed Apapa Oshodi Expressway, the Deep Sea Ports, and other Federal Government projects on the Lagos and Ogun State axis.