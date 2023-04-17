‘She Will Be Sorely Missed’ – Tinubu Mourns Stalwart Toyin Badmus

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has expressed sadness over the sudden death of Chief Mrs. Toyin Badmus who campaigned vigorously for him ahead of the 2023 presidential election and continued to show him support after his declaration as winner of the poll.

THE WHISTLER reported that Badmus, 62, died on Sunday morning at a hospital after a brief illness.

The businesswoman and politician was until her death the president of the Asiwaju Women Cooperative Society (AWCS) under whose banner she mobilized women for Tinubu’s election victory.

The deceased also held the title of Iyaloja and Iyalode of Abuja until her death.

Mourning Badmus, Tinubu wrote in a personal statement: “I was deeply saddened by the news of the death of Chief Toyin Badmus. She was a principled woman and dogged supporter of our party and my candidacy till we achieved victory in the election.

“I was amazed by her energy and enthusiasm, which she deployed wholly in the struggle for the welfare and progress of market women and traders in the FCT and beyond. She also exhibited the same commitment in her assiduous contributions to the success of our campaign.

“Her wise counsel and patriotic posture would be sorely missed especially at this time when we are preparing to take the reins of leadership.

“As part of our campaign commitment and to honour Mrs Badmus’s memory, we will ensure that the traders she loved so much benefit immensely from friendly policies of our administration that would better their lot.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased as well as all FCT and Nigerian traders for this irreparable loss. May Almighty Allah grant His mercies on her soul.”

Badmus is survived by a daughter and two granddaughters who reside in the United Kingdom.