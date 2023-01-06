Tinubu In Fresh Identity Scandal Weeks After Claiming Donald Duke’s Photo

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Weeks after claiming a photo of a young Donald Duke, the former governor of Cross River State, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, is deep in another controversy over alleged photoshop of popular TV presenter and reality show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Advertisement

In the photoshop trending on social media platforms, Tinubu was seen dressed on native attire with a traditional Igbo red cap and red beads with a clamped fist.

The red cap had a long white feather while the former Lagos State Governor was also wearing beads on his wrists.

He also appeared in another photo donning corporate dress with his right hand touching his chin while his Vice Presidential running mate, Kashim Shettima appeared also dressed in traditional attire.

The duo appeared on campaign posters being erected across the country and are visible at the APC presidential campaign office in Abuja raising another controversy, which many have said is yet another identity theft.

Recall the presidential candidate had to apologise for using the picture of Duke in a documentary that tried to define his personality as a noble man with a humble beginning whose hard work has earned him a place at the topmost part of both the social and political areas of life.

Advertisement

The latest controversy in what has become a messy campaign already for the APC candidate also contained some key elements of his promises.

On the controversial campaign posters seen by THE WHISTLER, Tinubu promised to anchored his administration on the economy with a promise, “dollar go fall” to mean the Nigerian currency, the naira will perform well against the American currency the dollars, similar to the APC 2015 campaign promise of $1 to N1.

He is described on poster as “a great optimist,” and as opposed to President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration’s closed border policy, Tinubu promised that, “border go open.”

He is also described as a “good man”, who is “a great helper helping Nigerians, a master planner and a provider of jobs.”

The latest claim of Ebuka’s picture which the reality TV host had posted many months ago wearing his wedding ring has been condemned by many Nigerians who decried such an attitude as “fraudulent.”

Advertisement

APC used Donald Duke’s pic and wasn’t satisfied . Now they are using @Ebuka ‘s pic for billboards in Lagos.



See eh, y’all should just get ready to run if APC wins cus you will just be walking on the street and disappear. pic.twitter.com/npUz5RWelP — UzorBN (@RealRaouc1) January 6, 2023

Tinubu is nothing but a fraud.



First, it was Donald Duke, now it’s Ebuka #TinubuShettima2023 pic.twitter.com/lrFxQVKd3y — ARTHUR (@ArthurKellz002) January 6, 2023

This fraudulent @officialABAT, everything about this man is fraud, to the point that even his TV station @tvcnewsng can’t help but steal @Donald_Duke’s images pic.twitter.com/jSbr3mfm7e — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) November 23, 2022

Few weeks ago Tinubu's campaign was caught red handed with a stolen image of Donald Duke



Again, they have been caught with a photoshopped picture of Ebuka



Fear who no fear APC pic.twitter.com/ulAX5HP6B1 — TheBabaTee 📢🇳🇬 (@tolufadebayo) January 6, 2023

Anyone who knows APC very well will NOT be surprised that they stole the picture of Ebuka.



This is just a pointer to the fact that the Tinubu/Shettima ticket does not have anything genuine to offer.



Fancy Banky W ATMs Memory Card Omoyele Sowore Donald Duke Nnamdi Kanu pic.twitter.com/PKtUHhMu3w — #TaillessCow (@Ceephic) January 6, 2023

“I am the boy in the picture, not Tinubu as they claimed in their documentaries. That photo was taken when I was 12 years old during my school years at the Federal Government College Sokoto, in Sokoto State”.

—Donald Duke pic.twitter.com/wPootEFIUz — Charly Boy Area Fada 1 (@AreaFada1) November 24, 2022

Advertisement

See how Tinubu dem photoshop Ebuka's picture,plus feather and ring placed in same position. Oga oooo. There is nothing original about this Emilokan man. SDM pic.twitter.com/KVvID7AzQs — Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@_dinomelaye) January 6, 2023

The spokesman of the APC presidential campaign council, Bayo Onanuga, when approached declined comment.