US Considers ‘Next Steps’ As Putin Grants Sovereignty To Separatist Republics In Ukraine

United States president Joe Biden on Tuesday vowed not to allow the Russian Government enter Ukraine under any guise.

This is coming after Russia President, Vladimir Putin, gave sovereignty to Donetsk People’s Republic and Lugansk People’s Republic – two separatist organizations and areas in Eastern Ukraine.

The decison was arrived at after Putin’s security council meeting with Russian officials.

“The President of Russia signed the Executive Order On the Recognition of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Executive Order On the Recognition of the Lugansk People’s Republic.

“Vladimir Putin and Head of the DPR Denis Pushilin signed a Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the Russian Federation and the Donetsk People’s Republic.

“The President of Russia and Head of the LPR Leonid Pasechnik signed a Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the Russian Federation and the Lugansk People’s Republic,”the Russian Government stated on Monday.

Reacting, Biden considered Putin’s move a violation of international law.

He insisted Russia cannot be allowed to consolidate on a move that threatened the cooperate existence of Ukraine.

“I have signed an Executive Order to deny Russia the chance to profit from its blatant violations of international law. We are continuing to closely consult with Allies and partners, including Ukraine, on next steps,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the France President, Emmanuel Macron, as well as his German counterpart have expressed disappointment in Putin’s actions.

The US Department of States have advised US citizens in Ukraine to take “shelter in hardened structure” because “Russia has ordered troops to deploy into the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine”.