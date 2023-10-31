Victor Osimhen Becomes First Nigerian Footballer To Make Balon d’Or Top 10

Nigerian and Napoli’s top striker, Victor Osimhen, was on Monday named the eighth best footballer in the world, becoming the first Nigerian to enter the prestigious Balon d’Or top ten list.
Osimhen won the 2022/2023 Serie A title for Napoli with 31 goal contributions in 32 games, he also scored 5 Champions’ League goals in 6 appearances.
By topping Serie A’s goalscoring standings in 2022/23, Osimhen became the first African to win the league’s Golden Boot award.
The Nigerian striker who is currently valued at over €120 million has scored six goals in 8 appearances this season as Napoli attempts to defend their Scudetto title.
In the current Balon d’Or rankings, Osimhen was rated above Mohammed Salah, Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzeama and Harry Kane.
Recall that he also made the shortlist for ‘The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2023’ awards.