Wizkid, Burna Boy, Asake Headline Afro Nation 2026 In Portugal

Afrobeats superstars Wizkid, Burna Boy and Asake have been confirmed as headliners for the highly anticipated Afro Nation 2026 festival in Portugal, organisers have announced.

According to the festival’s official announcement on X-@Afro Nation,the 2026 edition promises a powerful lineup that blends established legacies with exciting new voices on the global music scene.

The festival, regarded as one of the world’s premier celebrations of Afrobeats, Amapiano and R&B, is scheduled to take place from Friday, July 3 to Sunday, July 5 at Praia da Rocha Beach in Portimao, Portugal.

Burna Boy, Grammy-winning Nigerian artist known for his dynamic fusion of Afrobeat, dancehall, and global rhythms, is scheduled to open the festival on July 3.

The ‘African Giant’ will share the stage with South African star Tyla, whose rise in Amapiano and global charts has cemented her status as a breakout international talent.

Asake, who is well celebrated for his infectious blend of Afrobeats, street pop, and soulful melodies will headline July 4 , while Wizkid is slated to close the festival on July 5.

In addition to the headline acts, the Afro Nation 2026 lineup includes a diverse roster of international performers.

American R&B singer Kehlani and rapper Gunna are among the special guests confirmed for the festival, bringing cross-genre flair to the music fiesta.

Several Nigerian artistes are also billed to perform at the event , including Olamide, Young John, Darkoo, Wande Coal, and Mavo, a move that underscores the global rise of African music and culture.

According to the organisers, early access ticket sales will begin on Feb 5, allowing fans to secure passes ahead of the general public sale.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Afro Nation is an annual three-day music festival organised by The Malachite Group to unite the African diaspora in a celebration of dance, food, fashion, music.

The festival, which started in 2019 in Portugal, focuses on showcasing African and international artists across genres such as Afrobeats, Amapiano, RnB, Hip hop, Dancehall, and more.

Besides the annual Portugal edition, Afro Nation has also since taken place in Ghana, Puerto Rico, Miami and Detroit.

Acclaimed to be a global cultural movement, Afro Nation has evolved into a platform that amplifies voices of African artists worldwide.

Past headliners include Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Megan Thee Stallion, 50 Cent, Chris Brown and Nicki Minaj, among others