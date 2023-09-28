Napoli Fail To Apologise To Osimhen, Say ‘Mocking TikTok Video’ Not Intended

312 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Napoli have finally issued a statement after a ‘mocking video’ posted on the club’s social media page generated a rift between the Seria A side and their £100m striker, Victor Osimhen.

The video mocking the Nigerian for missing a penalty in the 1-1 draw against Bologna was first made public on the club’s TikTok and was later deleted.

Advertisement

Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda said “What happened today on Napoli’s official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable.”

The 24-year-old also took down almost every Napoli related posts from his Instagram account in protest.

Osimhen who scored in Napoli’s 4-1 win over Udinese on Wednesday snubbed teammates at the entrance of the team hotel ahead of the game.

In a formal statement released on the club website, Napoli regretted sharing the video saying the club did not intend to mock the striker.

Advertisement

The club said, “Calcio Napoli, wishing to avoid any exploitation of the issue, point out that we never wanted to offend or mock Victor Osimhen, who is a treasure of this club.

“As proof of that, during the summer training retreat, the Club firmly rebuffed every offer that was received for the striker’s transfer abroad.

“Social media, in particular TikTok, has always used an expressive form of language with a light heart and creativity, without wanting to, as in the case with Osimhen as protagonist, have any intention of insult or derision. In any case, if Victor perceived any offence towards him, this was not what the club intended.”